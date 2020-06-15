Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has asked the World Bank for advisory support of Zambia’s preparations for the virtual consultative and information exchange mission with the IMF so that the country gets the best possible outcome.

This follows virtual talks last week with World Bank Vice President for the African Region Dr Hafez Ghanem.

Dr. Ng’andu discussed Zambia’s macro-economic environment, fiscal health, liability management, public debt sustainability, future cooperation including possible budget support, and other matters relating to collaboration between the Bank and Government.

He and Dr. Ghanem agreed that the World Bank will extend budget support to Zambia once the country gets on a programme path with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister underscored the self-motivated fiscal restraint and austerity measures as a good basis for discussions during the upcoming and future engagements with the Fund.

He expressed confidence that the efforts made by the Government, among others, will be acknowledged by the IMF as sincere a prudent effort towards fiscal health and sustainability.

The World Bank Vice President told Dr Ng’andu that a progressive outcome of the country’s consultative and information exchange engagement with the IMF will be a launch-pad for Bank’s budget support.

Zambia is currently implementing over twenty-five (25) projects financed by the World Bank Group through grants and loans valued at USD1.1 billion.

The projects are in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, trade development, and water and sanitation sectors. Others are in health, education, and climate resilience.

Dr Ng’andu took the opportunity to inform Dr Ghanem that Zambia has now finalized the procurement process for financial and legal services to assist in the liability management exercise of the country’s external debt.

He affirmed that a public announcement will be made this week once all the tender and contractual arrangements have been finalized.

The advisors will work with the Government in the liability management exercise to ensure that the country attains debt sustainability in the short medium to long term.

This is according to a statement issued by ministry of Finance Spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.