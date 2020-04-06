LEADERSHIP Movement president Dr Richard Silumbe says Zambia today is in a serious leadership crisis.

Talking to journalists in Ndola, Dr Silumbe said corruption had “consumed them all”.

“Today, Zambia faces a leadership crisis, politicians have eyes but do not see. Corruption has consumed them all. Our cherished values of patriotism and love for the people have been thrown away. Slowly but sure, Zambia is being taken over by foreigners. Sooner or later Zambians will be grappling with something worse than a protectorate, something worse than colonialism. It will be modern day slavery.”

He said Zambia was suffering from an illness that no amount of borrowed money could cure.

Dr Silumbe said Zambians have a choice to put leaders in government who believe that Zambia can only develop by awakening the spirit of the people to self-sacrifice and determination to become productive.

He said the Chinese had given Zambians bad roads that were just killing people.

He said the Leadership Movement believed that the energy of the youths in Zambia could be used to do better roads if government could empower the local people.

“We need to unlock the potential of the local people. We can’t wait for the so-called investors. Investors should not be the only hope for jobs in Zambia. I have traveled from Lusaka to here and the roads are bad. The roads done by the Chinese are not life sustaining,” Dr Silumbe said.

He said 2021 would mark the end of the old Zambia.

“2021 will mark the end of the old Zambia and the beginning of a new Zambia… a government that will welcome citizens more professionally than hotels, and manage processes better than banks; a government that will deliver the great gift to future generations. People of Zambia, the clock is ticking, the sun is rising, the new day is dawning, and this is the moment! Rise up!” said Dr Silumbe.