ZAMBIA FIRST: PF OUT

Lusaka (5.06.2020 ) Allow me to thank the gallant youths who have chosen to put Zambia first before their personal interests. These youths include B-Flow, Chellah Tukuta, Pilato and Daliso among others. Ladies and gentlemen rightly so, before everything else we are Zambians and must put our country first.

It is clear and plain for everyone to see, that our country’s governance system has been hijacked by selfish and greedy individuals, who care about no one else but their bellies. Most of our national assets have been sold to foreign nationals because of high levels of corruption.

We have reached at a level where we are now buying our own land from the Chinese. We can no longer sing our national anthem proud and free because in our own mother land we are being called foreigners.

All this is because of selfish, greedy and Judas Iscariot type of leaders who have sold our birth rights for thirty pieces of silver. How can a normal leadership give away a Gold mine to foreigners for a “song”? For how long are we going to fear to stand up for our rights? Just how long must we watch a few individuals destroy our country?

Today I want to put it on record that am ready to die for the sake of my country and all my fellow youths we should be ready to die for our beloved country.

Let our children and their children’s children find a better Zambia because at such a time brave men and women stood up against childish, greedy and selfish politicians.

We should not be scared of anyone. Bowman Lusambo you can’t intimidate us! “Wachepa Sana mwaiche” to bring confusion in this country.

Once more I retaliate, that it’s time for us to put Zambia first over everything else. It is for this reason that I call upon all Zambian youths, including those in the Patriotic Front (PF), to rise to the occasion and join this battle of defending our country and our rights as citizens.

Chibe chibe umwenso nimfwa!

Contact* : UPND Deputy National Youth IPS Cindy Kauka. 0977780397

*Email* : [email protected]

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*