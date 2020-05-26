By Daily Revelation Reporter

The Zambian economy was destroyed by a virus called dununa reverse and not coronavirus, says opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

And Hichilema said Zambians must accept that the PF project has failed.

Hichilema further said that the issue of “HH and shares in CEC (Copperbelt Energy Corporation)” does not matter, saying those targeting to obliterate the company in government will simply be damaging the employees of that institution.

Featuring on Diamond TV last night, Hichilema said the coronavirus should be not used as an excuse for the deplorable economic situation the country was in, saying corruption in form of projects such as the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriage way, the 42 fire tenders and the ambulance scam were there way before Covid-19 came on the scene. He said the Kwacha started sliding relentlessly against other major convertible currencies way before Covid, including reduced economic growth from an average of seven percent growth when the PF came into office, to a lowly two percent.

Hichilema said Zambia would be performing better in the advent of Covid-19 if the economy was doing well, just as Botswana had withstood the shocks brought about by the virus.

He said greed and corruption by President Edgar Lungu’s government have destroyed the Zambian economy.

“This economy was not destroyed by Covid…the economy was destroyed by a virus called dununa reverse,” Hichilema said, adding that a UPND would never have allowed the economy to collapse as they would have borrowed less and applied the Revenue into the productive sector.

He decried the situation where the country was bringing in fertilizer at K18,000 per tone, saying he would reduce that to K8000.

On the K10 billion facility to help small scale business during the Covid pandemic, Hichilema said the conditions attached to the facility made it difficult for the SMSs as the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) made it available to the banks, who in turn determined their own interest rates. He said even if the fund were to be accessed, it would not reap the desired benefit as there was not liquidity in the economy.

Asked by the interviewer Costa Mwansa if he was comfortable with the reopening of schools given the fact that there are only 5000 face masks against the required 1.3 million for teachers, students, Hichilema said he was concerned, saying he wanted the children to write the exams but under safe conditions.

He said the money that has been lost through corruption could have been used to provide the needed face masks.

“We would have financed those masks from zero tolerance to corruption,” Hichilema said

On the problems between the government and CEC, where the government wants to do away with the company on account of assertions that Hichilema and Charles Milupi were shareholders in the firm, Hichilema said the CEC must not be targeted just because it was a private company.

He said those who were targeting the company were not damaging him but the employees.

“The issue of HH and shares does not matter, I don’t have shares in CEC…but you must also know that HH is not a fool,” Hichilema said, adding that the UPND in government would be supporting CEC, Zesco and the mines.

He said if the UPND came into power, all the licences in the extractive industry would go to the Zambian people, and that no Mukula licence would be given to a Chinese, Briton or American, but Zambians only.

Hichilema said the PF had created a company and given the majority shareholding to a Sudanese company (65% shareholding) in the mining of gold, yet the country was complaining over things like the weakening Kwacha and dwindling foreign reserves.

“The PF leadership is costing us too much, bafumemo (let then get out of office),” Hichilema said. “PF twanaka naimwe (we are tired of you). You can’t give our gold to a Sudanese company.”

Hichilema said the UPND wanted the management of the mines to be in Zambian hands, have a fair tax system by taxing mines fairly, so that there could be enough money to invest in the energy, education and other sectors.

He further said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) did not have the power to postpone the elections as that was the preserve of the Zambia people, saying dialogue was important before next year’s elections.

“What is the alternative to dialogue? It’s the terrorism that we see in PF,” he said.

Hichilema said unlike dununa reserve, his new name Bally did not come from emptiness, but substance, saying Zambians must accept that PF had failed and there was not question about that.

“We used to quarrel in 2012, they used to call me bitter. No one is calling me bitter except the people who are eating,” said Hichilema. -Daily Revelation