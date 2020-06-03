PRESS STATEMENT

3 RD JUNE 2020

ZAMBIA HAS BEEN HIJACKED BY GANGSTERS OF TRIBALISTS, CROOKS AND THIEVES.

Looking at the way PF is running the Country, there is no doubt that Zambia has been hijacked by Gangsters of Tribalists, Crooks and Thieves. When you talk of stealing, it’s in public domain that the Chief Government Spokes Person admitted that they are thieves. As for being crooks, it’s an open secret that they go out to borrow money which later they share by over pricing projects. Talk of tribalism, again this is in public domain where Ministers and top PF officials have been outshining each other on who should be crowned as the chief tribalist.

Zambians are no longer inspired whenever any PF Minister is being questioned for corruption. Zambians are tired of being fooled by these predetermined, self cleansing investigations. Zambians wonder why a person facing serious allegations of corruption cannot be suspended to pave way for impartial and credible investigations. Zambians wonder what type justice system exist now. Probably we have now crooks law. The issue of covering thieves, conmen and murders has gone too far. What is happening in Zambia is worse than Animal Farm. UPND is being refused to hold just Ward elections, but PF is holding public rallies.

When Bembas said “WAKOSA MUKANWA NGAKABOLALA” this what they meant. Indeed it’s very difficult for a thief to show remorse for what he has done to his victims. Had it not been for this criminal behavior, PF out of shame should not have contested the 2021 elections. The big question is what new things will PF bring to change the living standards of Zambians? Inflation is already out of control. The exchange rate for the Kwacha against convertible currencies has rendered the Kwacha useless. We are choked by the foreign debt which this visionless Government contracted without thinking; most of it is in their pockets.

Zambians have demonstrated in the past that they are capable of kicking out regimes that plug their ears with wax. PF is no exception, infarct the fall of this regime will be worse than all the past regimes. Zambians must come together and rescue this Country from the jaws of crooks whose interest is to torture Zambians. Help and Hope is on the way. Bally is your man, lets support him for the benefit of our mother Zambia. Let us all put Zambia first.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter