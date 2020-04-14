*PRESS RELEASE*

*ZAMBIA HAS NO PRIME MINISTER – MAINTAIN YOUR SOCIAL DISTANCE AND ALLOW PRESIDENT LUNGU TO RUN GOVERNMENT ALONE, HAKAINDE TOLD*

Fellow Countrymen and women, members of Parliament, Diplomats and the Civil Service my Office has observed and noted with utter dismay that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema leader of the Opposition United Party for National Development is deceiving himself and not the people of Zambia that he wants to support government efforts over the Corona virus disease *COVID-19.*

*”We urge Mr. Hichilema to reflect on his previous inconsistent conduct and stop deceiving ZAMBIANS and the international community that he wants President Lungu to succeed over COVID-19.*

For the avoidance of Doubt my office and that of the Chief Whip cordinates the affairs of all Parliamentarians and works very closely with Cabinet Ministers and Opposition Members of Parliament.

Herewith a dossier of his hypocrisy for Mr. Hichilema’s kind attention:

1. *LOAD SHEDDING*

We have not forgotten how Mr. HICHILEMA mocked the people of Zambia over load shedding and asked Zambians to vote for him because he would end Load shedding OVERNIGHT when he forms government. At a press briefing at his Party Secretariat he boasted that when he forms government even the *United States Dollar Exchange Rates* would respond downwards because he would instil confidence in the Markets. In Short he Mocked the President over an act of God – the dry spell that caused Load shedding.

2. *SILENCE OVER GASSING*

We recently had terrorist gassing incidents in the Country and we saw fear and terror grip all corners of the country we expected him to offer Solidarity with the President and the People of Zambia during that troublesome period but he was mute and conspicuously quiet. We did not hear him utter any word until the Commander in ⁰Chief His Excellency the President subdued the situation and brought it to a halt. Mr. Hichilema Sir , we did not see you offer Solidarity to the President.