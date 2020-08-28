PF MEMBER THABO KAWANA WRITES BELOW….

Look, this country has problems. And HH is not among those problems.

What this country needs are possible solutions. And HH is among those possible solutions.

Not that he is the solution but, he is among those possible solutions because he is a Zambian and he is rich. So instead of accusing him of having stolen, we are better off consulting him how and where we can invest as a Nation to get real returns.

Dear Dynamic Analysts, when a firm is returned to liquidate a company, that firm gives it’s returners fees. If u are agreeable with the fees sought, u engage them. If the fees are too high, u either negotiate downwards or u don’t u don’t engage them if you think the fees are too high.

Now, if a person or firm carries out it’s job of liquidating and u pay them their fees to which u agreed, that’s it. U can’t turn around and start accusing the firm or person of having stolen simply because they invested their proceeds and multiplied their money no.

For example, the receivership of RAMCOZ was given to Grandthorn and the partners involved wr Mr Christopher Mulenga and I think a Hamuwele or Hamawele I forget. But Govt advertised, Grandthorn bid like all interested and Govt picked Grandthorn after agreeing to their fees.

After sometime, the fees on RAMCOZ wr reduced and Grandthorn pulled out. The receivership was then moved to Investigator General I think upto now if I am not mistaken. So wr is HH in this whole RAMCOZ saga?

The same Grandthorn was given to liquidate Lima Bank and the partner involved was HH and I don’t know who else. So unless you say there where issues surrounding Lima Bank liquidation, nobody has anything on this man. Bn rich is not a crime. Has Lima Bank liquidation ever bn contested?

I am a Dynamic Analyst, I can not be dragged into calling someone a thief when he or she is not bn pointed to exactly what they stole.

Let me repeat myself, we have a problem as a country with our economy, HH is not our problem. Let’s fix the economy and u will see how irrelevant HH will become to our Political dispensation.

Anyone can choose to be dull, I was never born dull and if u want me to join u in calling someone a thief, the least you can do is show me what that person stole.

“Mfwiti, Mfwiti…naku kanilani ine”.