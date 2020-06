111 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 3 DEATHS

In the past 7 days, Zambia has recorded 111 Covid-19 cases and 3 coronavirus related deaths.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Minister of Information Dora Siliya who had tested positive for Covid-19 have now been discharged.

Zambia’s cumulative total stands at 1,200 with 10 deaths.