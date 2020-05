IN the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has tested 683 samples, out of which, 14 persons have tested positive for Corona Virus. This brings to 167, the total number of confirmed cases in #Zambia with four deaths.

1st June 2020, schools reopen

Examination classes in primary and secondary schools to open on June 1. Face masks and hand sanitizers to be provided to all schools – President Edgar Lungu

Gyms, Cinemas, Restaurants to reopen