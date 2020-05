HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases from 161 tests.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said these were from Lusaka and other parts of the country.

He said more results from Nakonde would be announced tomorrow.

And Dr Chilufya said 28 patients had been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 152.

Meanwhile, the new cumulative total is 668 while the death toll remains seven.