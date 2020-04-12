Zambia Has In The Last 24 Hours Recorded 3 More #covid-19 Cases Bringing The National Total To 43, With 2 Deaths
Kafue is now a Coronavirus hotspot – Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya
“The first case involves a 58 year old man of Makeni who is a contact to a confirmed case that travelled from Pakistan in March 2020. The second case is his 13 year old daughter. The third case involves a 41 year old female who is a primary contact to the deceased patient of 8th April 2020” – Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Health #23rd COVID-19 Update.
Details of the first two new cases…
2 of the new patients went into hiding – Dr Chilufya
HEALTH minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the 58-year-old man and his daughter who have tested positive for COVID-19 went into hiding before health officials found them.
“They ignored calls from the contact tracers and kept themselves locked up in their home while pretending to be out of town,” Dr Chilufya said.
He said through forceful measures, and in line with the Public Health Act CAP. 295, the vigilant rapid response team managed to get access to them for screening and testing.
“They have since been admitted to the isolation center and all their contacts are being traced,” said Dr Chilufya.
The duo are residents of Makeni in Lusaka and are said to have come in contact with a person who traveled to Pakistan last month.
“LET us work together to disrupt human to human infections. Avoid weddings, funerals and other public gatherings,” Dr Chilufya
It shows that Zambia hasn’t got much technology in tracing and testing suspects of Corona virus. It is also an indication that Zambia is not fully prepared to fight the Corona virus pandemic.
The Corona virus was brought into Zambia by well known foreigners who traveled to Pakistan. Why shouldn’t the government rounded up all these cruel and reckless people and their associates who carelessly moving freely and spreading the virus. Africans always suffers from inferiority complex if these people were Africans living in Pakistan who could have brought the virus to Pakistan they could have been severely mistreated, punished and even deported.
Also it could be true that the cases of COVID 19 reported by the Ministry of Health are not accurate and many cases of Corona virus have not yet been detected. I thought every hospital and health Centre by now should have been well equipped to investigate and detect Corona virus. It is rather shocking to learn that a patient who was admitted to Kafue General Hospital could not be detected of the virus until his illness worsened and referred to UTH. Upon his death that is when the Doctors managed to investigate that it is Corona virus that killed the person.
Our health system is indeed very weak and poor. These are the evil fruits of a corrupt nation where leaders are just good at stealing public funds and resources.