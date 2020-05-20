ZAMBIA National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director Dr Victor Mukonka has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases from 495 tests conducted.

At the daily COVID-19 briefing today, Prof Mukonka said 48 of these were from Muchinga Province including four health workers and 17 contacts to known cases.

He said the other 8 were from Ndola.

Meanwhile, Prof Mukonka said five people had been discharged from the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital isolation facility.

The cumulative total is now 832.

Break down of the 60 cases reported today: Wednesday, 20th May, 2020

47 in Nakonde

8 in Ndola

1 in Kasama

1 in Isoka

1 in Mpulungu

1 in Senga Hill

1 in Kitwe

COVID-19 CASES BY DISTRICTS: Wednesday, 20th May, 2020

NAKONDE – 456

CHIRUNDU – 36

CHILANGA – 26

NDOLA – 37

KAFUE – 20

KABWE – 25

MASAITI – 5

SOLWEZI – 8

CHINGOLA – 3

CHILILABOMBWE – 2 .

LUMBILA – 1 .

KAPIRI MPOSHI – 1

MPONGWE – 1

LUANSHYA

ISOKA – 2

KASAMA – 2

MUNGWI – 1

SENGA HILL – 1

MPULUNGU – 1

Tota casesl = 832

Recoveries : 197

Deaths : 7

SOURCE: ZNPHI/MOH