•450 new cases(out of 2,542 tests)

•2 Death

•380 Recoveries

New Cases : 366 Lusaka, 31 kitwe, 17 Choma ,13 Ndola, 13 Chingola, 6 Chililabombwe ,2 Mansa , 1 Mazabuka, 1 Solwezi

PROFILE OF NEW CASES: JULY 28, 2020

Tests: 2,542. Positive Cases: 450

–Two ninety six (296) detected through hospital screening ;

–Thirty seven (37) contacts to known COVID-19 cases;

–One hundred (100) identified during routine screening;

–Eleven (11) healthcare workers;

–Two (2) alerts;

–One (1) truck driver in Mazabuka;

–One (1) point of entry at KKIA;

–Two (2) BIDs.

Source: MoH