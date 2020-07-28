•450 new cases(out of 2,542 tests)
•2 Death
•380 Recoveries
New Cases : 366 Lusaka, 31 kitwe, 17 Choma ,13 Ndola, 13 Chingola, 6 Chililabombwe ,2 Mansa , 1 Mazabuka, 1 Solwezi
PROFILE OF NEW CASES: JULY 28, 2020
Tests: 2,542. Positive Cases: 450
–Two ninety six (296) detected through hospital screening ;
–Thirty seven (37) contacts to known COVID-19 cases;
–One hundred (100) identified during routine screening;
–Eleven (11) healthcare workers;
–Two (2) alerts;
–One (1) truck driver in Mazabuka;
–One (1) point of entry at KKIA;
–Two (2) BIDs.
Source: MoH