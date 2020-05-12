Covid-19 cases soar to 441

Zambia has in the last 72 hours recorded the highest number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya announced in Lusaka today that the country recorded 174 new positive cases bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 441.

Dr. Chilufya said the new cases include among them 66 truck drivers, travellers, individuals in health facilities, point of entry staff, individuals detected through mass targeted community screening and contacts to known positive cases.

He explained that of the 174 cases, 126 were from Nakonde in Muchinga Province, Ndola in 22, 1 in Chingola, 1 in Mpongwe, 1 in Kitwe and 4 in Masaiti on the Copperbelt, while in North Western Province 4 were from Solwezi and 1 from Kalumbila and, 11 were from Kabwe and 3 from Kapiri Mposhi in Central Province.

Dr. Chilufya said the new cases were recorded from tests conducted on the 9th and 10th May, 2020.

The Minister explained that the results of the tests had to be validated before being announced to the public hence the delay.

He said validation of results is an important stage in the process and is in conformity with internationally acceptable norms.

And Dr. Chilufya has announced that the border in Nakonde district remains closed and all business activities suspended until further notice.

He said no traffic into and outside the district will be allowed to facilitate further community mass screening and targeted testing.

Meanwhile Lusaka has not posted any positive case of covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chilufya said health experts ran tests for the 30 samples collected and none tested out positive.

“No new case of COVID-19 out of 30 new samples tested at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Virology laboratory in the last 24 hours. The laboratories in Lusaka have spent the last 72 hours primarily validating the tests conducted earlier at the TDRC laboratory. This is part of routine quality control check,” he said.

Dr. Chilufya also added that that the country has not recorded any recoveries in the last 24 hours.

He said Government will continue implementing scalable measures and appealed to the public to do their part by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Dr. Chilufya said mass screening and testing will continue as it is an important aspect in the fight against the disease.

Cumulatively, Zambia has recorded 441 cases, 317 active cases in isolation facilities across the country, 117 recoveries and 7 covid-19 related deaths.

Total from Nakonde 174 +76=250 in two days!

Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 441, with 7 deaths, with 117 discharges and 317 active Covid-19 cases. Zambia in the last 24 hours carried out of 338 tests and recorded 174 new cases.