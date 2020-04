Zambia has recorded five (5) new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24hrs, out of 322 tests. Total now 70

DETAILS OF AFFECTED HEALTH WORKERS:

All the 5 new cases are health workers in the isolation facilities who were tested as part of the routine medical surveillance program after two weeks duty placement. The total number of affected health workers is now 8; they have since been placed in designated isolation facilities. All the affected healthcare workers are in high spirits.