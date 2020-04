FOUR NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS RECORDED BRINGING TOTAL TO 65

600 cases tested 4 new positives confirmed 3 from Kafue and 1 from primary contact of late 19-year-old girl from Bauleni.

600 cases tested in the last 24 hours

4 positive cases recorded

3 in Kafue

42 year old Male

45 year Male

35 year old female

1 in Lusaka (primary contact of the chilenje deceased contact)

22 year old Male

Total cases now stands at 65

2 new fully recovered (now at 35 recoveries).

27 remain under care & all stable.