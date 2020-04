The four new Covid-19 cases, that Zambia recorded in in the last 24hrs are from Chilenje, George, Matero and Kafue.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says among the new recorded cases is 1 health personnel , increasing the number of affected frontline health workers to 6!

Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 74, with 3 deaths, with 35 discharges and 36 active Covid-19 cases. Zambia in the last 24 hours recorded four positive Covid-19 cases among them a Doctor, after 322 tests.