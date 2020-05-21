Coronavirus

Zambia has recorded new 34 Covid-19 cases from 418 tests done in the last 24 hours by the Ministry of Health

 

Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 866, with 7 deaths, with 302 discharges and 557 active Covid-19 cases. Zambia carried out of 418 tests and recorded 34 new cases and discharged 105 patients from Isolation Centers in the country.

 

Test Profile 34 New Cases of COVID-19

– 22 Nakonde
– 11 Lusaka
– 1 Ndola

 

105 Recoveries discharged

-94 Muchinga Province
-7 Central Province
-3 Solwezi
-1 Lusaka

COVID-19 #59 UPDATE – MOH

 

LATEST NEWS

Load more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here