Zambia has recorded new 34 Covid-19 cases from 418 tests done in the last 24 hours by the Ministry of Health
Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 866, with 7 deaths, with 302 discharges and 557 active Covid-19 cases. Zambia carried out of 418 tests and recorded 34 new cases and discharged 105 patients from Isolation Centers in the country.
Test Profile 34 New Cases of COVID-19
– 22 Nakonde
– 11 Lusaka
– 1 Ndola
105 Recoveries discharged
-94 Muchinga Province
-7 Central Province
-3 Solwezi
-1 Lusaka
COVID-19 #59 UPDATE – MOH