Zambia has recorded new 34 Covid-19 cases from 418 tests done in the last 24 hours by the Ministry of Health

Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 866, with 7 deaths, with 302 discharges and 557 active Covid-19 cases. Zambia carried out of 418 tests and recorded 34 new cases and discharged 105 patients from Isolation Centers in the country.

Test Profile 34 New Cases of COVID-19

– 22 Nakonde

– 11 Lusaka

– 1 Ndola

105 Recoveries discharged

-94 Muchinga Province

-7 Central Province

-3 Solwezi

-1 Lusaka

COVID-19 #59 UPDATE – MOH