NO NEW COVlD-19 CASE RECORDED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

..Test samples in Nakonde,Copperbelt & North Western province to be announced after validation as testing and contact tracing intensifies in Nakonde

By Smart Eagles

Zambia has in the last 24 hours not recorded any new COVlD-19 case out of 286 tests conducted, Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said.

He has however disclosed that the 286 tests are not part of the statistics in Nakonde which has been locked down for intensified testing and contact tracing.

Speaking at the latest update,Dr Chilufya said the screening and testing exercise has begun in Nakonde and results will be communicated once the validation process is complete.

And Dr Chilufya has disclosed that 2,224 applications for health workers have been processed out of which 1,700 are ready for deployment and assured that the process is being done transparently.