COVID-19 LATEST UPDATE: Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, has said in the last 24 hours, the nation has confirmed 68 Covid-19 cases from the 674 tests that were conducted. This has brought the cumulative number of cases to 1,895.

He has cautioned the nation that we have recorded a surge in Covid-19 infections with 18 new Covid-19 related deaths, 14 of them being Brought In Dead while 4 are facility based.

“Covid-19 is real, not a hoax and a public health emergency. We must continue holding hands, working in solidarity to fight it,” Dr. Chilufya reiterated. “Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to speak a little more into the deaths. From our routinely collected national data, we note an increase in the number of persons brought in dead by almost double between January and May 2020 as compared to the same period in the previous year. Our analysis of the COVID-19 associated deaths indicates the following:

The 42 deaths include 18 facility deaths and 24 BIDs. The deaths were recorded in Lusaka (31), Mongu (3), Ndola (5), Kitwe (2), and Kafue (1). The age range among the deceased is 2 to 88 years with median age 48 years for males and 62 for females. The sex distribution is 57% male and 43% female. Analysis of the case records available gave various causes of death including kidney disease, advanced HIV, hypertension and heart disease, malaria, suicide, brain tumour, pneumonia, TB, alcohol abuse and sudden deaths with no known symptoms,” he stated.