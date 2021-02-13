NASON MSONI WRITES

Zambia I still believe that better days are ahead of us.

I believe that it is still possible to achieve a just and fairer corrupt free Zambia.

I still believe that it is possible to have a country that gives all of its citizens equal opportunities.

I still believe that it is achievable to attain and maintain unity of purpose and inclusiveness in the overall governance of our country.

I still believe that with determination and commitment to fiscal discipline we can achieve macro economic stability and we can put the ailing Zambian economy back on track.

I still believe that we can downplay emphasis on partisan political alignment and consideration as a precondition of participating in the governance of our country in order to attract and broaden public participation in national governance of our Country.

I still believe that reforms of all key governance institutions is a prerequisite to sustainable development and is absolutely essential to getting these institutions working again for the benefit of the Zambian public.

I believe that with consensus we can rebuild back public trust in government.

I still believe that decentralisation is the best available option for taking power and sustainable development to all regions of our country.

I still have faith in the

Zambian constitution and on the need to upholding it.

I still have faith that we still have living patriots who can help to rebuild our country and reclaim our lost dignity and space in the international community of dignified nations.

Above all I still have faith in the Zambian people that together we can rebuild our country.

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC