If you think this is a goal and landmark victory on US…then you are an amateur.. Wait who the US will send and look out for more close monitoring ..
AMERICA is not Chibolya , they recalled Foote not as a sign of accepting the PF Govt demands but removing him out of danger , US takes safety on its citizens seriously, but that has earned Zambia a tight marking relationship with US …
Foote selected his words well,he never said “ALLOW MEN TO MARRY MEN ” but said “SENTENCE HARSH BUT CAN THE EQUAL HARSHNESS BE APPLIED ON THOSE THAT STEAL PUBLIC RESOURCES”
The crime he made to PF Leaders is calling for the 15 yrs Jail sentences to all those found wanting on corruption because them , all they saw was them dieing in prisons !!
His recall will give him ample time to furnish the US security Dept all that is happening in Zambia to keen interest.. Attempting to claim sovereignty when over 50% of your running critical services are donnor funded is attempting to insult the hand that is feeding you .
This however does not mean because we receive from US we must embrace slave mindset, but simply to acknowledge the fact that , when you are vulnerable, mind your language don’t be too excessive to offend your source of survival…
Compliments as we look forward to the New Year which I believe will be interesting !
I agree that our customs as Zambians do not allow marriage between same-sex couples, at the same time we should realize that the world we live in today is a global village meaning we have cultural mixes within our society, What I do not agree with are the lies lumped against the ambassador claiming that he did not agree with jailing the offenders what he attributed to was the unfairness in the justice system where other politically aligned persons to PF go Scott free in our current assumed justice system while the butt seeking persons go for 15 years. The other issue that I do not agree with is the high handedness with which the issue was amplified by even bringing cadres on board to issue threats, Malanji’s Language was also supposed to be moderated and in a civilized society, all he could have done was to apologize. GENERALLY, THE WHOLE ISSUE WAS MIS HANDLED AND THE PRESIDENT WAS BROuGHT IN TO COMMENT TO QUICKLY AT LEAST HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SAVED THE COMPLICATIONS IF HE WAS KEPT OUT OF THE ISSUE SO THAT HIS JOB OF DAMAGE CONTROL SHOULD HAVE COME IN HANDY, BUT BECAUSE HE WAS BROUGH IN TO COMMENT EARLY IT IS NOW TO LATE FOR HIM TO COME IN WITH DAMAGE CONTROL, if he came in later, he could have offered an apology directly and promise repercussions for the foreign affairs minister which could have sorted out the whole issue amicably, his handlers made he jump to early into the Mud which should have been avoided because his words should come out last as final not too early in the fight.