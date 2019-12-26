If you think this is a goal and landmark victory on US…then you are an amateur.. Wait who the US will send and look out for more close monitoring ..

AMERICA is not Chibolya , they recalled Foote not as a sign of accepting the PF Govt demands but removing him out of danger , US takes safety on its citizens seriously, but that has earned Zambia a tight marking relationship with US …

Foote selected his words well,he never said “ALLOW MEN TO MARRY MEN ” but said “SENTENCE HARSH BUT CAN THE EQUAL HARSHNESS BE APPLIED ON THOSE THAT STEAL PUBLIC RESOURCES”

The crime he made to PF Leaders is calling for the 15 yrs Jail sentences to all those found wanting on corruption because them , all they saw was them dieing in prisons !!

His recall will give him ample time to furnish the US security Dept all that is happening in Zambia to keen interest.. Attempting to claim sovereignty when over 50% of your running critical services are donnor funded is attempting to insult the hand that is feeding you .

This however does not mean because we receive from US we must embrace slave mindset, but simply to acknowledge the fact that , when you are vulnerable, mind your language don’t be too excessive to offend your source of survival…

Compliments as we look forward to the New Year which I believe will be interesting !