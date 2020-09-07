BY SMART EAGLES

MINISTER of Justice Hon Given Lubinda says Zambia is in safe hands under the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and has assured citizens of President Lungu’s commitment to meet their aspirations.

Hon Lubinda, who is in Kasama to drum up support for PF candidate in the Lukashya parliamentary by-election George Chisanga, has urged the residents to do the right thing on September 17 by voting for the ruling party.

Speaking on Kasama Radio on Sunday evening, Hon Lubinda said some political leaders are just good at dividing the country and promoting hate speech against President Lungu and the entire PF administration.

“Political parties like UPND are just good at opposing everything, including Bill 10, which is meant to raise the country’s governance profile. UPND has serious leadership problems,” said Hon Lubinda.

“The UPND leader (Hakainde Hichilema) is a bully who doesn’t know how to manage his members of Parliament that is why they always walk out of Parliament whenever Bill 10 is on the floor of the House. MPs are elected to represent the people in Parliament. My advice to the people of Lukashya is to ensure that they vote for Mr. George Chisanga as opposed to voting for someone who will just be sitting outside with UPND MPs.”

On Mr. Hichilema’s claims that he will win the 2021 general elections, Hon Lubinda advised the UPND leader to brace himself for another defeat as PF is still a party of choice.

“Hakainde has no experience to govern this country. He doesn’t know anything about national governance. He is losing again in 2021,” said Hon Lubinda.

He said Zambian politics has no room for bitter politicians.

Hon Lubinda said Bill 10, which the UPND has been opposition, will help to foster development in the country as delimitation recommendations on the creation of more constituencies will be a reality and that the country’s governance profile will also improve significantly if enacted.

“Bill 10 will soon be back in Parliament. We are appealing to all well-meaning Zambians to support the enactment of the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019. We need to resolve all Constitution related problems through Bill 10.”

And Minister of Home Affairs Hon Stephen Kampyongo expressed disappointment with the UPND’s continued tendency of discrediting their own country through international media platform.

He called for patriotism from the UPND leadership to safeguard Zambia’s outstanding political record.

“l received a phone call from the Voice of America inquiring on whether it is true that we want to block Hakainde from standing in 2021. This is based on the wrong information they were given by the UPND,” said Hon Kampyongo.

“There is no need of being scared if you are clean. Only the guilty ones can be worried of being arrested.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon Christopher Yaluma is saddened by politics of deception being peddled by some politicians.