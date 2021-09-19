By Charles Tembo

FINISH Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury says the August 12 election victory of the UPND needs to be celebrated by all Zambians.

And Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe said President Hakainde Hichilema has a serious plan for job creation as seem from the creation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Speaking when she called on Nundwe in Ndola, Ambassador Suomela-Chowdhury said Zambia is in special times.

“Zambia is in special times now. We all followed the elections, which we are celebrating a victory for democracy. We congratulate Zambia and the Zambians for this election. The way the whole election went and the peaceful transition of power it has put Zambia in a positive good position. It is a dynamic moment,” Ambassador Suomela-Chowdhury said.

She said Finland would continue to promote cooperation with Zambia and the Copperbelt Province as one of its strategic areas.

“We will now promote Finland-Zambia cooperation. The Copperbelt is key to this cooperation. This new government has put a lot of focus for SMEs development, which is a great thing for the government to do,” said Ambassador Suomela-Chowdhury. “This is what the Finnish government is doing and we will promote the relationship because Finland and Zambia, Copperbelt in particular…”

And Nundwe said the desire of President Hichilema to create jobs would be attained.

“There is this desire by the Head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema to create jobs for the Zambian people, particularly here on the Copperbelt. This desire will be achieved as seen from the creation of the Ministry of Enterprises,” he said.

Nundwe said President Hichilema would be supported by all stakeholders including the cooperating partners to achieve the desire of creating jobs for the people.