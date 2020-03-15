By Titus Sinkala

The pf of MCS is not the same pf of ECL. These are wrong hands.

For those that don’t forget easily am sure will agree with me that whoever goes against/questions the PF govt is either jailed or something will be done that which will let him not to question the govt anymore.

HH spent months in jail because he spoke for the poor and accused of treason. Pilato has been in and out of jail because he speaks for the voiceless, he even ran into hiding in SA if you remember.

Recently Bishop Khazila was arrested and accused of committing seditious acts. Rae Hamoonga was moved from the position where he can keep citizens informed of the happenings and taken to somewhere he can’t even talk to animals. Zoom was arrested and jailed, the boy just needed counselings and not prison, he would have just been guided on how to challenge the govt properly and not insulting.

Now we can all see what is transpiring with John Sangwa our voice. This definitely means that he is fighting the real Battle with nothing but the truth.

Zambia has lost the freedom of speech. You can’t go against the govt and remain the same. The earlier we realize this the better for mother zambia. If God willing we manage to have general elections next year, we ought to…

Let me not talk too much, I may be next from Rae, Zoom and John. That reminds me, who’s next ba PF!?