Zambia Is 4th Safest Country In Africa, Reveals Safety Index Score.

The Safety Index Score factors in natural disasters, crime, terrorism, and war. In the absence of clearly defined alternative development agenda that should render the current one obsolete, the opposition has resorted to painting Zambia black.

1. Botswana 🇧🇼

2. Morocco 🇲🇦

3. Rwanda 🇷🇼

4. Zambia 🇿🇲

5. Namibia 🇳🇦

6. Ghana 🇬🇭 (Africa top 6 ranked above USA)

7. Malawi 🇲🇼

8. Gabon 🇬🇦

9. Mauritius 🇲🇺

10. Tunisia 🇹🇳

11. Lesotho 🇱🇸

12. Tanzania 🇹🇿

13. Senegal 🇸🇳

14. Algeria 🇩🇿

15. Sierra Leone 🇸🇱

16. Madagascar 🇲🇬

17. Benin 🇧🇯

18. Uganda 🇺🇬

19. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

20. Ivory Coast 🇨🇮

21. Mozambique 🇲🇿

22. Ethiopia 🇪🇹

23. South Africa 🇿🇦

24. Egypt 🇪🇬

25. Mauritania 🇲🇷

26. Kenya 🇰🇪

27. Burundi 🇧🇮

29. Cameroon 🇨🇲

30. Congo 🇨🇬

The face of Zambia has truly changed in the last 10 years. One has to be naive to downplay this sort of ambition social economic development journey.

ZEP-RE, a PTA Reinsurance Company has invested about US$36 million into the Zambian economy and is scheduled to open its first multi-storey, green building in Zambia which is designed to reduce on the demand for usage of electric power contributing towards a sustainable green economy

Zambia has has also become the new headquarters of ECOSOCC and its secretariat will be located in Lusaka’s chongwe area. The Economic, Social and Cultural Council is an advisory body of the African Union designed to give civil society organizations a voice within the AU institutions and decision-making processes.

ECOSOCC is made up of civil society organizations from a wide range of sectors including labour, business and professional groups, service providers and policy think tanks, both from within Africa and the African diaspora. Why was Zambia chosen should be our area of interest.

Even what was part of us, electricity load shedding has been fixed. The $2bn 750MW Kafue Gorge Lower (KGL) hydroelectric power station on the Kafue River in the southern Chikankata District, 90km away from Lusaka, started in November 2015.

Considered the third biggest hydropower station in the country on its completion, KGL is Zambia’s first major investment being funded through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

They say, “Never juge a person by their mistakes, judge a person by how they fix things.” Unpleasant decisions have been embarked on during the Patriotic Front led government but they were inevitable to move the country forward. Zambia was lagging behind in terms infrastructure development to spur economic growth.

