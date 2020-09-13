ZAMBIA IS A BLESSED NATION: NOT EVEN THOSE SOPHISTICATED WEAPONS BOUGHT BY ZAMBIA POLICE SHALL EVER PROSPER

By Friday Kashiwa

First it all started with a very careless, irresponsible and misplaced statement, in January 2020 from the Inspector General of Police to the effect that the service is seeking to recruit 3000+ police men and women AHEAD OF THE 2021 ELECTIONS..

Like really, Mr Kakoma Kanganja?

What is so special about the 2021 elections for this misplaced and abnormal recruitment budget?

Then even before we could recover from that misguided statement, we started witnessing the rolling into the country of very sophisticated militarized armoured vehicles.

These we have been told and warned will be used to sternly and ruthlessly deal with us, zambians citizens, who will ‘mis behave’..

We are yet to be guided on the parameters to be used to tell and categorise a zambian citizen as misbehaving..

This is the first time in the history of the country that we are having a police budget line dedicated to the dealing with its own citizens’ perceived or anticipated misbehaving.

This is the only time in the history of our lovely country when our galant men and women in uniform are not only politically and completely being compromised but also and sadly being professionally kampyongonised.

Like our brothers and sisters in Malawi, should we fail to get the much needed protection and policing from the Zambia Police service, then we will pray and rely on the professional men and women, the Zambia Army.

But should the Zambia Army also refuse, fail or neglect to defend us, then the blood of Jesus Christ is on our side, we will go further to the extent of asking and relying on the SALVATION ARMY to defend us

As a country, we are always a blessed nation and God is always on our side.

NO WEAPONS WILL EVER PROSPER ON US ZAMBIAS.

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.