President Lungu pressed a wrong button. Just us no one can manage to fight him now because he is President, he can not fight America and remain the same. And those people who were supporting Our President’s attack on America must realise that it is us the people who will suffer.

President Lungu and our leaders lead a dollar life. They don’t care what happens to the exchange rate. It is us whose lives are quoted in Kwacha who will cry.

What our President has done is that he has added a new problem to the many problems we have. Besides climate change, unemployment, loadshedding and the rest, we now have another bad problem- America.

At the moment, no nation has faced America and remained the same. We have seen much more developed countries bowing down. The whole of Africa is under their power. The two remaining African dictators like Mseveni have remained in power because they are friends with the US. Then all of a sudden our President picks a fight with them. We are dead.

Not even China can save us from these people. China failed to save Zimbabwe. Mugabe told his people that the enemy was the west. But in that economic turmoil he kept on becoming rich as his people kept on becoming poor. Similarly, the greatest losers once this thing the President has sarted is over will be us. Americans will ruin everything that has Zambia written on it. Our money will be use less.

We are in no way saying we should accept anything they tell us to do. But we must discuss our issues with mutual respect.