Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Rev. Mrs. Godfridah Sumaili says Zambia is Lucky to have a PEACE-loving and God-fearing leader like President Lungu.

Speaking in Solwezi NORTHWESTERN Province at the Pastors’ fellowship, Rev. Sumaili delivered a message of goodwill from President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu who she said was grateful for their continued prayers and guidance to the nation and the political leaders.

Hon. Sumaili said the Church had a huge role to provide wise counsel to the political players ahead of the elections in August.

She said the Church also had a responsibility to pray and guard against political violence in the nation ahead of the polls on August 12.

She said Zambia has enjoyed peace for the past 58 years and would continue to do so because it is a covenant-keeping nation whose President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu has continued to honour God.

She said the next 6 years of President Lungu and the PF would see the partnership between the Church and government reach even greater heights.