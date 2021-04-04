By Balewa Zyuulu

Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has emphasized that Zambia is not yet mature to accommodate the prison vote.

In an interview, Mr Changala says though prisoners have the right to vote, the current electoral system is inadequate to support a credible prison vote.

Mr Changala argues that at the moment, the electoral commission of Zambia has not provided a clear road map to facilitate a smooth vote by people in correctional facilities.

He has since urged all stakeholders to lobby for the suspension of the prison vote until a time when the country is ready to provide a level ground for both the ruling party and the opposition to conduct their campaigns in correction facilities without being refranchised by stiff regulations.

PHOENIX NEWS