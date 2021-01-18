ZAMBIA IS NOT UGANDA, PF MUST GO – KANGOMBE

Hon. Romeo Kangombe

Sesheke MP

We have noted excitement from the Patriotic Front (PF) after Yoweli Museveni of Uganda was announced winner in that country’s election. The PF believes the same fate awaits them were the ruling party retains power but that is a far fetched dream. Zambians want Change and they want it desperately.

UPND is not leaving anything to chance and vote protection will not be selective. We are doing everything as a Party to thwat any rigging schemes by the Patriotic Front. All those foreigners and under age children will not be allowed to step a foot at any poling station.

The PF need to be educated that the Zambian political landscape is totally different from that of Uganda. Unlike Uganda where the military is controlled by Museveni’s family, in Zambia we have alot of men and women in uniform who want to see change of government. Zambians will not allow any self imposed dictator to breed war which we have never experienced before. The PF is expected to hand over power peacefully the same way they got it. We advise them to stop getting lessons from people who have led rebel groups and got power using guns.

Time for Change in Zambia has come and no one will stop that. Zambians want leaders who are going to protect them not terrorists who are supplying them with expired drugs. Zambians wants a leader that will protect their businesses not terrorists who burn down markets and later sell to Chinese. Zambian wants a comprehensive report on the gassing issue not the excitement we are seeing. Zambians want a country where they will be free not a country where they are gunned down in the streets for expressing a different opinion.

It’s time to put to an end to state sponsored terrorism, corruption, tribalism and nepotism. UPND shall make Zambia a better place for all regardless of tribe, color and Creed.

Time for change is now!!!