PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambia is now better than it was 10 years ago before PF formed Government.

The Head of State said this is despite “all the fake news about corruption and all the abusive language, personalized attacks and malice from some of our brothers and sisters in their quest for power.”

“No one can dispute the fact that Zambia is now better than it was at the turn of the decade before PF formed Government,” President Lungu said in a Facebook posting to announce that Zambia had been recognised as a Champion of the Third Industrial Decade for Africa.

“Our country is not an island. In recognition of the above efforts and many others too numerous to mention, an illustrious combination of cooperating partners bestowed on Zambia through me, an award as Champion of the Third Industrial Decade for Africa,” President Lungu wrote.

He listed The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO); African Union (AU); Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA); and The African Development Bank (AfDB) as some of organisations that sat to decide to award Zambia.

“The eminent stature of these cooperating partners that conferred this prestigious recognition upon our country is very significant,” stated President Lungu.

He said the award demonstrated how, “like the majority of Zambians, these cooperating partners and the international community esteem our efforts and achievements.”

“It is therefore baffling and disheartening to hear of some of our brothers and countrymen going abroad to inexplicably clamour for “sanctions” to be imposed on Zambia for ordinary Zambians to suffer,” he stated.

President Lungu said it was gratifying to note that “as we enter a new decade, our unprecedented achievements of the last decade in infrastructure development are plain to see; and our aspirations for the next decade for Zambia to become a prosperous middle income country by 2030 are also being recognized.”

President Lungu further wrote; “We therefore enter the final decade before 2030, carrying along a solid foundation for industrialisation and the attainment of Vision 2030. This substantial progress gives hope for Zambia.”

President Lungu said no one could dispute that there was real positive change in all the Provinces of Zambia.

“No single Province is being left behind,” said President Lungu.