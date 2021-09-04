*PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*
Saturday, 5th September, 2021
*IT’S ALMOST 2 WEEKS NOW- WHERE IS THE CABINET?*
It is almost two weeks since His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema took his oath of office as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.
We have accordingly noted with great concern that up to now, our country still does not have a full Cabinet.
While we appreciate that the President needs reasonable time to appoint his ministers, he now appears to be undecisive and the time lapse is increasingly becoming unreasonable.
There is no prudence in procrastination.
We appreciate the symbolism in prioritising the appointment of a finance minister as a statement of intent on fixing the economy, however the reality is that the finance minister’s efforts are highly ineffective and severely handicapped without cabinet colleagues.
How can Zambia move forward in battling the Covid Pandemic with the absence of policy direction at ministerial level in the Health Sector?
Similarly, with the rain season coming, how can Zambia move forward without policy direction in the Agriculture sector?
What about general and Higher Education? Who are the “ohns” running with “Ballys” to move our young people forward?
Where and who are the people to provide oversight and move Zambia forward across all socio-economic sectors?
Why should the country continue to run on auto pilot on the same destiny-destroying trajectory set by PF, while the new President dithers with controls in the cockpit?
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, will mark 14 days of President Hichilema being in office. We expect him to have announced his full cabinet by this date. Failure to do so will only confirm the bureaucracy and red tape that is, increasingly being associated with the new regime right from it’s beginnings.
President Hichilema’s default setting should now be Head of State- not opposition leader. He is now in charge of the Republic of Zambia.
We therefore encourage him to act as such and pray that God gives him wisdom as he does so.
Andyford Mayele Banda
President
People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) S
Ba Banda,
Allow the President understand the extent of damage so that the would be ministers account for whatever will happen from the time they would get into those offices to the time they will be leaving those offices.
Expect him to announce his cabinet when you know there’s an Audit exercise going on right now.
You giving an execuse of an ongoing audit for not appointing ministers shows how shallow minded or zero knowledge you have about auditing. Please just shut your stinking mouth than expose your ignorance!
Andy is right and you people supporting this nonsense of no Cabinet must wake up from slumber….your docility is beyond redemption.
This is not Hichilema’s country alone but for all of us. Why is it taking centuries for this crafty president to announce his Cabinet? This leaves a vacuum in the policy direction and real damage could be happening now!
To give an execuse of an audit shows how foolish some Zambians because that is not and can never be an execuse. Go to school and learn what an audit is before you start giving us stupid and irritating answers like that one!
In 2015 ECL took much, much longer to announce his cabinet. Just chill. First understand the magnitude of the challenge, then appoint the most appropriate person.
He is not appointing the likes of bootlickers and cadres. The country was actually on auto pilot with ECL and his team.
Just my thoughts…..cabinet can only be in place iwhen or whenever MPs get sworn in…when did the swearing In for parliament begin? President needs to appoint from sworn in members. The man is just following constitutional procedures here..didn’t other voice how unconstitutional it was to appoint the finance Minister since he hadn’t taken oath as an MP? How do you expect HH to announce cabinet before MPs take oath? Yall will be the first to cry from the hills how the new govt is disregarding the Supreme laws of the land…so bwana kinda hold your horse right quick. Your own aspirations are to become President….grow your party…win a few seats in grassroots…HH grew…his journey was no easy…bottom line it takes time to build than to destroy. With a 5 year mandate do you think 14 days in office is enough time to have everything running the country in place?lastly these one mens parties in Zambia while uts their right should sober up n just go farming or just something else….we need a credible opposition that will speak sense to power n indeed to the Zambians
That is NOT true and I wonder who bewitched Zambians to stop thinking and reading!
Swearing of MPs in parliament is for the legislative arm of Govt only and nothing to do with the Executive or Cabinet – please get it in your small brains! Anyone who has been declared a winner of a parliamentary seat by a presiding officer can be appointed to Cabinet even before swearing in parliament.
There is an example already for you dunderheads! Situmbeko waz appointed and sworn as a Finance Minister before being sworn in in parliament and that waz perfectly fine. So what stops others from being appointed to Cabinet?
It’s a stupid argument that just exposes HH! It’s like he is running a piggery! We need people who think not who just support even wrong things.