*PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

Saturday, 5th September, 2021

*IT’S ALMOST 2 WEEKS NOW- WHERE IS THE CABINET?*

It is almost two weeks since His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema took his oath of office as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.

We have accordingly noted with great concern that up to now, our country still does not have a full Cabinet.

While we appreciate that the President needs reasonable time to appoint his ministers, he now appears to be undecisive and the time lapse is increasingly becoming unreasonable.

There is no prudence in procrastination.

We appreciate the symbolism in prioritising the appointment of a finance minister as a statement of intent on fixing the economy, however the reality is that the finance minister’s efforts are highly ineffective and severely handicapped without cabinet colleagues.

How can Zambia move forward in battling the Covid Pandemic with the absence of policy direction at ministerial level in the Health Sector?

Similarly, with the rain season coming, how can Zambia move forward without policy direction in the Agriculture sector?

What about general and Higher Education? Who are the “ohns” running with “Ballys” to move our young people forward?

Where and who are the people to provide oversight and move Zambia forward across all socio-economic sectors?

Why should the country continue to run on auto pilot on the same destiny-destroying trajectory set by PF, while the new President dithers with controls in the cockpit?

Tuesday, 7th September 2021, will mark 14 days of President Hichilema being in office. We expect him to have announced his full cabinet by this date. Failure to do so will only confirm the bureaucracy and red tape that is, increasingly being associated with the new regime right from it’s beginnings.

President Hichilema’s default setting should now be Head of State- not opposition leader. He is now in charge of the Republic of Zambia.

We therefore encourage him to act as such and pray that God gives him wisdom as he does so.

Andyford Mayele Banda

President

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) S