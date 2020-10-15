ZAMBIA IS UNDER CONSTITUTIONAL RIGOR MORTIS; KAMBWILI CONVICTED, WHO IS NEXT?

The conviction of NDC president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili yesterday by Magistrate Simusamba is a pure abuse of public institutions by Mr. Edgar Lungu and his minions who continue to determine the verdict of these cases and use Judges as vuvuzelas .We have argued time and again, that Lungu is a pure blood dictator! devil worshiper who is here to destroy Zambia through abuse of authority as he continues suppressing critical voices using public institutions like the judiciary and police.

We have been vindicated by our recent reports to the international community of Lungu’s government planning evil against Zambians ahead of the general elections. The conviction of Mr. Kambwili for two years with hard labour has nothing to do with the case in question, but facts are that he patriotically and objectively refused to return to his PF vomit.

State house sources have narrated to us how PF government wanted Kambwili to return to their camp by slapping him with trumped up charges. We therefore, today want to honor CK for not succumbing to them but offer his life for all Zambians across the Political divide.We are aware of Mr. Lungu’s plans to arrest all prominent opposition leaders before 2021and smear them with criminal records so that they are technically disqualified from contesting. They have done their evil schemes on Kambwili, and now they are after Hakainde Hichilema, be alert fellow Zambians. It will be up to us Zambians to say no to this level of injustice or perish all together.The international community should take the Zambian case as an emergency issue as the Zambian judiciary roadmap to criminal justice is botched up. There is rampant abuse of human rights. A few days ago, it was UPND officials Mucheleka and others who were wallowing in prison and now Mr. Kambwili.

Zambia has been in a state of progressive Rigor Mortis since 2016 when the PF regime under Edgar Chagwa Lungu made their forced entry into the corridors of power. We have witnessed the most horrendous constitutional regression leading to the current legal commatose and Constitutional Rigor mortise. Rigor Mortise is a state of death characterised by the stiffening of the body after death. It’s triggered by the absence of blood due to the cessation of circulation after death.

The oxygen of democracy and Constitutionalism has been completely cut off from the circulatory system of good governance.The Zambian Constitution as a framework for systematic functioning of the national machinery has been regressing at an alarming rate.

True to President Lungu’s campaign promises, we have all seen the closure of the Post Newspaper in legally contestable circumstances. Despite contesting the tax computation, the post was closed without regard to other options such as curative tax repayment plan. Laying down workers most of whom have died due to the depression of being out of employment.The subsequent looting and sharing of the Post Newspaper assets among the PF cruelists is to this day open to the public. The private media clamp down and selective application of the Public Order Act(POA) have all been key landmarks in the demise of our constitution. R.I.P dear constitution.

It’s apparent that the governance record for Zambia has hit the core trench of our democracy.How does one explain the sudden power shift from Constitutional bodies to the PF surrogates like magistrate Simusamba and their horde of rabid cadres. Never before in the history of any nation have civilians assumed so much power as the PF oppressive regime and their cadres. Never in the history of any nation has professionalism been ridiculed as is the case with the PF ANNOINTED.

We have professional Police officers, Judges and other civil servants with high credentials in jurisprudence who should have reformed the old mentality police of illiterates (basilikali) with aura, in the judiciary and at the Electoral Commission of Zambia. But what we have is a mess worse than the illiterate Police, judiciary and ECZ of yesterday.

Just look at the mess in the police command. PF cadres now superintends over officers on how they should arrest. Assumed Traffic offences are considered treason only to enter into nolle proseques to save the face of their corrupt master who is drunk with power. Highly Skilled investigative wings like FIC and ACC are reduced to sangoma in their noble duties (mfwiti mfwiti).

Innocent citizens are slapped with non bailable offenses for supposed mere civil infractions. The Constitution spells out governance functions and provides guidelines on operations. But when the Constitution goes into Rigor Mortise and is discarded, impulsive functioning take centre stage in a maelstrom of disjointed excitement.The Constitution is in a state of rigor Mortise.Its motor function has ceased as thugs rides on whilst shouting pa-bwato.

Today, PF self glorified thugs can wake up and set a market ablaze, initialize Nationwide gassing terror campaign, shoot, kill, tear gas, deny public permits to the Law Abiding citizens without any credible Constitutional redress available to the suppressed. PF cadres can wake up and walk into state house with a petition of uselessness and meet the President without an appointment. Yet the president can not address the nation the debt mountain that is sending many Zambians to an early grave.

Where have we gone wrong to lower the Presidency to such slam levels? The Constitution should have been our bulwark in such dark nights had it not been in this state of rigor mortise.

Where is that civil society that saved Zambia from the third term bid of crafty FTJ? Where is that spirit that exposed the Zamtrop Account saga? Where is the Law Association of Zambia, a body mandated to promote, uphold and protect the Zambian constitution?

Where are men and women who exercised Patriotism by exposing the covert attacks on our constitution? Where’s the church?

We have a firm and stubborn faith that Zambia will soon burst with vigor and vitality. The Constitution will be saved and resurrected from this homicide. Let’s love our country. Zambia is greater than all the Zambians today because it outlives them all.

*As long as you are a straight forward Zambian who is not a thief,criminal and corrupt, under Edgar Lungu and PF government you are a potential prisoner.* after they are done with us who tells them off their faces, they are coming for you all who are silent and non partisan.

To all true patriots of this nation, let us stand with Chishimba Kambwili, NDC,family and all those in the frontline of Lungu’s persecution.

As we go through this trying moment fellow country men and women, let us remember “We must endure hardships now” 2 Timothy 2:3.And have overcome them. Greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world. 1 John 4;4 .“But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou set up. Daniel 3:18. May the almighty God bless Zambia.

*Sikaile C Sikaile: Good Governance and Human rights Activist for Amnesty International*