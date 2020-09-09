ZAMBIA LOSES MILLIONS TO ILLICIT MUKULA EXPORTS

Zambia’s wealth of natural resources can and must be leveraged to Increase our export earnings. This will undoubtedly strengthen our currency when we stop the illicit trade of what should be conducted transparently for the benefit of our economy.

The Mukula cartel allegations are serious and we must have answers. There is no way that the value and tonnage exported from Zambia is significantly less than what was reported as imported in China.

Zambia reported to have exported $13.5mn worth while China reported to have imported $195mn, a difference of over $180mn. The alleged cartel must explain where this money has gone. And we wonder why the exchange rate is at K20 to a dollar. Forex is being stolen.

Bally will fix it!

HH