The United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema says the country has lost more than $40 Billion US Dollars of economic value since the PF came into power.

He says this money was lost through corruption and mismanagement of public resources, adding that the last decade under the PF has been horrendous for the country’s economy..

“Our country has lost over $40 Billion US Dollars of economic value since the PF came into power. We shall continue providing detailed explanations of how we shall fix our economy and create jobs.

“The last decade under the PF has been horrendous for our economy. There has been more theft of public resources than at any other point in our history.

“The criminals will soon be exposed and brought to book. Most of you already know who they are,” he said.

Meanwhile, corruption in Zambia has been a cause for concern, and this has been further compounded by a huge debt.

Apparently, President Edgar Lungu stands accused of failing to tame the economic ill, while the Anti-Corruption Commission has also reportedly not done much.

It has been described as a toothless bulldog.