

By Prudence Siabana

The 2021 United Nations report on least developed countries has revealed that Zambia has for the first time met the criteria for eligible countries to graduate from the least developed countries since the launch of the program in 1971.

This development is however expected to be reviewed in 2024.

The 2021 report explores successful experiences for least developed countries development transformation process and investigates what policies have contributed to their achievement.

Permanent Secretary-Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Trevor Kaunda says the development is a demonstration of the positive results attained from the development efforts that have been undertaken by the country under the auspices of the national development plans.

Speaking during the launch of the report in Lusaka today, Mr. Kaunda says the developments have been attained with the support, collaboration and dedication of implementing institutions and other partners within and outside the country.

He however notes that there is a lot of work required towards economic transformation and need to accelerate the economic diversification agenda to build resilience and reduce vulnerability.

And UN Resident Coordinator Dr Coumba Mar Gardio noted that although some developments have been achieved since the least developed countries category was established in 1971, countries in this group continue to face numerous challenges which call for doubling of efforts in both technical and financial support by partners.

PHOENIX NEWS