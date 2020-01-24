The Transparency International Zambia annual corruption perception index has revealed that Zambia’s corruption levels keeps increasing.

Out of the 180 countries that TIZ assessed, Zambia scored 34 last year as compared to 2018 at 35, showing a decrease in accountability.

TIZ chapter President Reuben Lifuka says corruption levels in Zambia are getting worse as no sector has been spared.

And Center for Trade Policy Development Director Isaac Mwaipopo says the continued deterioration of accountability will have a huge impact on investor confidence.

Mr. Mwaipopo has noted with concern that most investment pledges are not actualized by the investors.

He says there is need for an aggressive approach in dealing with corruption before investors can invest in a countries economy, they look at the level of corruption and the cost of doing business.