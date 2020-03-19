ZAMBIA MUST CHOOSE HER BATTLES: LET US CHOOSE NATIONAL UNITY ABOVE BILL 10.

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba,

President, New Hope MMD

March 18th 2020

In my letter to the Minister of Justice, copied to the President Mr Edgar C Lungu, I stated the position of the New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy on the Bill 10 debate.

It was our Position then and it is still our Position today that the consideration of this bill is not a priority at this time and shall only serve to divide our nation further.

Zambia faces a myriad of life threatening problems, among them a fast erosion of the economy. As of today, the dollar rate has hit a historic number of Seventeen kwacha to a dollar. This will have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of many Zambians. The Coronavirus pandemic has the potential to send our economy and fragile health sector into a tailspin. Zambia needs to choose her battles in the midst of such relentless forces working against our nation. It’s against this background that we insist that the timing of Bill 10 will injure the prospects of unity during a time of great distress in the nation. It is not about who is right and who is wrong concerning the bill. It is simply that, we don’t need anything that compromises our chances of a unified nation in the face of so much suffering. We must be united to fight the devastating effects of coronavirus.

As we had anticipated, the bill on its first day in parliament succeeded in dividing the nation not on Ideological grounds but on Regional lines. Bill 10 yesterday divided the South against the North. With the South, we see Western and Northwestern provinces going along. With the North we see Eastern Province going along. Such a paralysis only works against the progress of our country and diminishes the chances of solving the overwhelming problems facing our nation. We must disengage and reflect on the depth of the injury this singular action will cause. If we have ever needed unity, it is now. If we don’t unite as one people, the smallest problem will scatter us.

I am convinced that the current political paralysis is being energized by political expedience. This is no longer about the content of Bill 10 but a political fight based on political and not national interests. It’s about winning the fight and defeating the opponent and not on mitigating the needs of the ordinary Zambian. As the saying goes, when two elephants fight, its the grass that suffers. The PF and UPND are “horn locked” in a senseless fight while the grass, the Zambian people suffer. It is at this point that the New Hope Movement must focus on improving the quality of life for all Zambians regardless of tribe and party affiliation. Zambians are tired of the current politics that undermine any prospect of unity.

It is against this background that we offer the New Hope MMD to the Zambian people. It’s mandate is to save the “grass” which is being trampled upon by the two dominant parties in Parliament. MMD has a history of delivery in the areas of the economy, democracy, the rule of law and jobs. We have done this before. We however have gone a step further by renewing the party and casting away all that Zambians detested about the old MMD.

It is for this reason that the new Movement is now called, the New Hope Movement for MultiParty Democracy. We have come back with hope that Zambians deserve better and shall be better.

I call on all Zambian youth not to fold your arms while the nation screams out for new leadership. Your hard earned diplomas and degrees shall go to waste unless you are willing to join hands in the fight to restore faith in the system of government.

The New Hope MMD has been specifically designed to accommodate the highest numbers of our youth.

Bill 10 must be suspended until Zambia is ready.

#ZambiaFirst