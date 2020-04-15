ZAMBIA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE DEAF COMMEND HH FOR THE DONATION OF HYGIENE PRODUCTS TOWARD COVID -19

LUSAKA – 14/04/20

Zambia National Association for the Deaf (ZNAD), Director James Kapembwa commended UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for the wonderful gesture shown to the Association because no one has so far visited them to provide hygiene PRODUCTS needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just when we heard about the visit and donation everyone here was so happy and we felt loved because we knew someone cared for us.”said Mr Kapembwa.

He said the Association has Members across the country who too need to be supported with information and resources inorder to prevent the spread of COVID among themselves.

Speaking at the same occassion, ZNAD Chairperson Morgan Moba bemoaned the lack of timely sensitization programs and quick information dissemination for deaf people across the country, especially in rural areas.

Mr Moba said Government’s failure to promptly disseminate information to the deaf community has placed their lives at risk as he commended UPND President for the donation towards COVID – 19 .

“We are so pleased that UPND President Hichilema included us Persons with Disabilities in his programme to support the Zambian community towards COVID-19.we feel loved and part of society,we shall share the guidelines among ourselves to ensurs that we do not get infected.” said Mr Moba.

Meanwhile, Goodwill Ambassador for Persons with Disabilities, Elijah Ngwale urged Zambians to avoid running away from quarantine as he called for continued sensitisation, saying there is need for people to be Sensitized, Sanitized and not to be Stigmatize.

Mr Ngwale appealed to all government stakeholders to emulate President Hichilema in supporting persons living with disabilities because they are more vulnerable and compliance may not be too easy.

He said all measures are needed to prevent infection therefore the visually impaired who are always led and held by another person need more information and products for their personal hygiene.

And senior Sign language lecturer at the Zambia Institute for Special Education, Mukuma Chikwata thanked the UPND for the gesture which he described as a symbol of love and care for persons living with disabilities.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairlady Rosa Zulu presenting the donation on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema , to the Zambia National Association of the Deaf (ZNAD) towards COVID-19, said UPND is committed to ensuring that persons with disabilities are given adequate support in the fight against the COVID-19.

President Hichilema assured the deaf community and other persons living with disabilities of the party’s unwavering support as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘We assure you as UPND that we shall never let you down, we will never leave you alone in the fight against COVID-19 which knows no boundary. We must ensure that together, we adhere to the guidelines given by health professionals. We should maintain a social distance and practice personal hygiene. Let us be our brother’s keeper.” he said.

President Hichilema said UPND will provide support to Persons with disabilities to ensure their access to economic, health education which include information, communication and technology towards COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the whole world has taken a collective approach which incudes everybody because COVID-19 knows no status, boundary, political affiliation, religion and colour.

He called on all stakeholders to include and support persons with disabilities in the fight against COVID-19, as they too need education and resources just like any other person in the society.

