ZAMBIA National Team COACHES.
1971 to 2021.
Here is the list;
1. Ante Bušelić [1971–76]
2. Ted Virba [1977]
3. Brian Tiler [1978–80]
4. Ted Dumitru [1980–81]
5. Ante Bušelić [1981–82]
6. Bill McGarry [1982–83]
7. Wieslaw Grabowski [1983–84]
8. Jeff Butler [1984]
9. Roy Mulenga [1984]
10. Brightwell Banda [1984–86]
11. Samuel Ndhlovu [1987–92]
12. Moses Simwala [1993]
13. Godfrey Chitalu [1993]
14. Ronald Poulsen [1993–94]
15. Ian Porterfield [1994]
16. Ronald Poulsen [1994–96]
17. Freddie Mwila [1996–97]
18. George Mungwa [1997, caretaker]
19. Burkhard Ziese [1997–98]
20. George Mungwa [1998, caretaker]
21. Obby Kapita [1998, caretaker]
22. Fighton Simukonda [1998]
23. Ben Bamfuchile [1999–00]
24. George Mungwa [2000, caretaker]
25. Jan Brouwer [2001]
26. Ronald Poulsen [2002]
27. Patrick Phiri [2002–03]
28. Kalusha Bwalya [2003–06]
29. Patrick Phiri [2006–08]
30. Hervé Renard [2008–10]
31. Dario Bonetti [2010–11]
32. Hervé Renard [2011–2013]
33. Patrice Beaumelle (2013–2014)
34. Honour Janza [2014–2015]
35. George Lwandamina [2015–2016]
36. Wedson Nyirenda (2016–2018)
37. Beston Chambeshi [2018]
38. Sven Vandenbroeck [2018–2019]
39. Aggrey Chiyangi [2019–2020]
40. Milutin Sredojevic [2020-2021)
Data by Get Busy Productions