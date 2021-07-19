ZAMBIA National Team COACHES.

1971 to 2021.

Here is the list;

1. Ante Bušelić [1971–76]

2. Ted Virba [1977]

3. Brian Tiler [1978–80]

4. Ted Dumitru [1980–81]

5. Ante Bušelić [1981–82]

6. Bill McGarry [1982–83]

7. Wieslaw Grabowski [1983–84]

8. Jeff Butler [1984]

9. Roy Mulenga [1984]

10. Brightwell Banda [1984–86]

11. Samuel Ndhlovu [1987–92]

12. Moses Simwala [1993]

13. Godfrey Chitalu [1993]

14. Ronald Poulsen [1993–94]

15. Ian Porterfield [1994]

16. Ronald Poulsen [1994–96]

17. Freddie Mwila [1996–97]

18. George Mungwa [1997, caretaker]

19. Burkhard Ziese [1997–98]

20. George Mungwa [1998, caretaker]

21. Obby Kapita [1998, caretaker]

22. Fighton Simukonda [1998]

23. Ben Bamfuchile [1999–00]

24. George Mungwa [2000, caretaker]

25. Jan Brouwer [2001]

26. Ronald Poulsen [2002]

27. Patrick Phiri [2002–03]

28. Kalusha Bwalya [2003–06]

29. Patrick Phiri [2006–08]

30. Hervé Renard [2008–10]

31. Dario Bonetti [2010–11]

32. Hervé Renard [2011–2013]

33. Patrice Beaumelle (2013–2014)

34. Honour Janza [2014–2015]

35. George Lwandamina [2015–2016]

36. Wedson Nyirenda (2016–2018)

37. Beston Chambeshi [2018]

38. Sven Vandenbroeck [2018–2019]

39. Aggrey Chiyangi [2019–2020]

40. Milutin Sredojevic [2020-2021)

