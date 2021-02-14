ZAMBIA NEEDS OVER 20-BILLION KWACHA TO COMPLETE ALL STALLED ROAD WORKS

Infrastructure and Housing Minister, Vincent Mwale has disclosed that government needs over K20-billion to complete the construction of all stalled road works in the country.

Speaking in parliament this week, Mwale submitted that government cannot manage to complete construction of the roads due to lack of funds.

He, however, explained that roads of economic importance to the country will be prioritized.

Mwale also disclosed that government through the road development agency (RDA) is conducting emergency works on roads that are in a deplorable State.

Meanwhile, Chasefu Member of Parliament Gerald Zimba advised government to maintain the roads to all weather gravel to avoid doing emergency works.