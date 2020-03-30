LUSAKA – 29/03/20

The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says COVID 19 is not only a health challenge but also an economic problem that has the potential to cripple the country’s economy and calls for robust and sometimes not so popular policies in order to contain it.

UPND Chairperson for Finance and Economics Situmbeko Musokotwane says strict measures, including a total lockdown to prevent movement of people from one place to another in search of economic activities is necessary.

Dr. Musokotwane observed this morning that making people stay home is a sure way of preventing the spread of COVID-19 which has already affected 29 people as announced by the Health Minister this morning.

He observed that Zambia has taken a soft and casual approach in the manner it is handling the disease that has left global economies on their knees which is extremely dangerous.

According to Dr. Musokotwane the only sensible thing to do is total lockdown down saying the medical system will be overwhelmed as hospitals in Zambia are designed to accommodate a limited number of people.

He suggested that the debate of lockdown is more of an economic consideration than a Health one and added that people that feel lockdown is bad, are scared of economic meltdown because when the people stop moving, the economy closes.

He said those going home will no only have nothing to eat but also lose their daily activities which enables them to make little money for the day as noted from countries where the lockdown has been effected leaving economic activities all grounded.

“Most of the country’s neighbours have locked their borders and by Implication all economic activities are locked down.Whether the authorities like it or not, lock down is inevitable but not doing anything will spell misery to Zambia.Depending on the situation on the ground, what is needed now is to look and identify the kind of lock down required without necessarily crippling the economy completely”,he said.

He said the government should device a financial package to assist the casualties of the lockdown which will be given not only to those in business but also workers and common people as he expressed happiness that the Minister of Finance has put aside COVID-19 fund to assist the victims.

He advised the government to devise local revenue generating mechanism and avoid depending on the global COVID 19 being provided by the World Bank and other multilateral lenders as he wondered what measures the government is putting up to address the socioeconomic after – effects of the pandemic.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM