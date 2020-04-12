By Chileshe Mwango

An energy expert has observed that although oil prices on the international market have drastically dropped, Zambian consumers have not benefited from the decrease in prices owing to the fluctuating kwacha against other convertible currencies.

Oil Producing Countries on Thursday decided to cut down on oil production due to fallen oil prices resulting from low consumption by many countries due to the economic lockdown by many countries as a result of the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

But Mr. Johnston Chikwanda has told Phoenix News in an interview that exchange rate for the kwacha which has fallen by over 30percent in the last six months has serious effects on how the reduction of oil prices internationally can be passed on to the local consumer.

He also feels the reduction in crude oil provides a fertile platform for the country to stockpile but has doubted this can work under the present situation in Zambia saying mobilizing foreign exchange to procure the commodity is still a challenge.

