President Edgar Lungu says those waiting for funding from foreign powers to rule Zambia will not succeed because Zambia is not for sale as Zambians are wise.

Speaking when he closed the PF General Conference in Lusaka today, President Lungu assured delegates that the PF would get landslide victory in the August national polls because the people of Zambia loved PF.

He said PF was growing under his leadership while other political parties were shrinking from the levels left by predecessors.

President Lungu said the new list of PF Members of the Central Committee (MCC) approved yesterday was a pure demonstration of the One Zambia One Nation motto due to inclusiveness.

The Head of State said the PF remained open to bringing back unconditionally members that left the party and would continue embracing new members.

He said PF would listen to workable ideas from critics noting that no one had the monopoly of wisdom.

The Head of State further reappointed Davies Mwila as PF Secretary General.

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) held its General Conference starting yesterday, 10th and 11th April, 2021, to vote for the Party President, a position that President Lungu won unopposed and also elected Members of the Central Committee (MCC) ahead of this year’s August 12 General Elections.

The General Conference started with the National Council on Saturday and was followed by the official opening of the General Conference.

The PF last week lifted suspensions on all members that were in good standing with the Party as at 28th February, 2021.

The PF Central Committee resolved to conduct the National Council Meeting and General Conference, in a manner that was sensitive to the COVID 19 pandemic having consulted Ministry of Health experts that permitted the Party to proceed with Satellite gatherings of not more than 100 persons per center.

The the two meetings were held in a virtual format with delegates participating in the National Council and General Conference, respectively through the use of modern technology in groups of 50 persons in the 20 centers throughout Zambia’s 10 provinces.

PF had put in place systems that ensured full participation of members in the meetings in line with the provisions of Article 14 of the Party Constitution.

Provisions of Article 64 and Regulation 88 of the Party Constitution had since necessitated the appointment of an Independent Electoral Commission consisting of various professionals and experts tasked with the responsibility of superintending over the whole process.

The move ensured that there were high levels of transparency and fairness in the conduct of Party elections and other related business.