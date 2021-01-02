By Patricia Male

New Hope MMD President, Dr. Nevers Mumba has charged that Zambia is not safe under the changes made in the police service that President Edgar Lungu has constituted to lead the country into the August 12th General Elections.

Dr. Mumba notes that the two New Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, Charity Katanga in charge of operations and Richard Mweene in charge of administration will make it extremely difficult for elections to be free and fair.

He is also concerned that Mrs. Katanga will make it difficult for the opposition to campaign as evident at how she made it difficult for the opposition to hold meetings when she served as Copperbelt Province police commissioner.

And Dr. Mumba has doubted the capability of inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja to raise confidence in the Zambia Police as directed by president lungu in six months looking at how many lives have been lost under his reign as police chief.

He notes that the decision by the head of state to keep Mr. Kanganja for six months undermines the possibility of an election that could be free and fair and without inference from police.

PHOENIX NEWS