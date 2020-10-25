By Yona Musuka

Mubita Nawa has been summoned by the Police. MP Romeo has been arrested. Many UPND members and genuine political and social activists are headed for arrests.

Zambia is officially a Police State. The 2021 elections will be the most discredited Zambian elections in the history of Zambia. The Police will be the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Fellow Zambians, lets lose our fear of arrests and fight for our freedom. The PF Government is worse than our former colonialists. The PF Government will be worse than the nonsensical apartheid regime of South Africa because we have small men occupying big offices.

Very soon, you won’t recognise this country if you don’t stand up and be counted. Zambia is headed for the gutter, politically, economically and otherwise.