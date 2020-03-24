Nason Msoni Writes; When a ruling party in government is running into failure and has lost the legitimacy and the argument for remaining in office it loses the capacity to make sound judgment.

The only focus for this government is on the obnoxious self indulgence bill 10 that only seeks to legitimise illegality through the extension of the period of remaining in office after the dissolution of Parliament.

A government that is totally oblivious of the global reality and emergence and the debilitating effects of the coronavirus is unfit for purpose.

Worse still a leader plainly failing to address his own nation but opting to go into hibernation leaving the management of a simmering crisis to a bunch of incompetent officials making reckless self contradictory statements and decisions is surely unfit for office.

The paralysis in the presidency is too apparent to go unnoticed by concerned citizens.

Truthfully speaking we are a nation gliding dangerously on autopilot.

No serious government on earth waits for a crisis to erupt and engulf the country before taking the bored decision to shut down the borders.

Certainly, the leadership of this country is in a serious non resuscitable comatose.

A nation such as ours with chronic perennial shortages of medical equipment and drugs must surely focus on prevention than waiting to manage a crisis.

We urge this government for once to act in good time before its too late.