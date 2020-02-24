We have never known Zambians to be this violent even when pushed to their limits or put in a tight corner.

We have always believed in the decency of the Zambian people and their ability to resolve matters peacefully with dignity and decorum. We have never known this level of impunity and lawlessness and the capacity to mate out such severe punishment by unleashing instant mob justice on a fellow citizen.

I think there are lessons to be learnt from this sad closed chapter of our lives. And never never again to be repeated by those attempting to take advantage of the peacefulness of the Zambian people to unravel a dangerous political ruse.

There is no further debate on the assertion that this was a political ruse gone horribly wrong and has cost the lives of innocent citizens.

It was a tragic political miscalculation by the architects to phantom inducing fear and attempting to hold people hostage with fear and then to unravel a political strategy based on cowing people into submission.

In the end the people in the various communities have fought back and have come to the realisation that in essence they actually wield the real power to do as they please if pushed to the limits.

I think the dominant question should be “will these people who have embraced the culture of lawlessness and impunity be able to return to living normal lives again?

In a nutshell we should anticipate and prepare for a problematic transition period leading towards the 2021 elections.

The lack of leadership in the country is too apparent for all to see that the head of state has skipped every opportunity to address the nation and also to reassert himself as Commander -in-Chief and to reassure the citizenry that he is in total control of the situation.

The deficit of leadership in the country is no longer a subject of debate. It is like we are essentially gliding dangerously on autopilot.

Nason Msoni