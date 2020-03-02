Police in Chongwe District have arrested three people in connection with the death of Benson Moonga who was burnt to death on suspicion that he was one of the criminals behind chemical spraying.

The suspects were arrested yesterday at 10 00 hours at Malakata Village, Chief Bundabunda of Rufunsa District.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo named the suspects as Headman Malakata whose name is Kelly Mayungo, Edwin Tembo both aged 50 years of Malakata and Museke villages respectively in Chief Bundabunda.

Mrs Katongo said also arrested was George Mayunga aged 33 years of Mwendakuseka village, Chief Bundabunda for the offence murder.

She said investigations in all cases where people have been murdered as a result of mob justice have continued.

In another development, Mrs Katongo said two bodies of victims in an accident which occured on 29th February, 2020 along Lundazi road of eastern province have been retrieved and the victims have been identified as Timothy Banda aged 27 of Lumezi stores who was the driver of the said motor vehicle and Emma Tembo aged 32, a teacher at Lumezi day secondary school.

Mrs Katongo said the total number of bodies recovered is now eight.